Artists: The Dallas Museum of Art Wants to Give You Money

The Dallas Museum of Art is now accepting applications for three different awards that will dole out more than $10,000 to artists living in working in Texas and the southwestern U.S. The criteria for all three awards differs slightly:

The Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund

Generally, awards do not exceed $1,500.

Eligible artists must:

a) be between 15 and 25 years of age.

b) currently reside in the southwestern part of the United States (Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, or Colorado) and have lived there for the past three years.

The Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund

Generally, awards do not exceed $3,500.

Eligible artists must:

a) be under 30 years of age.

b) currently reside in Texas and have lived there for the past three years.

The Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant

Generally, awards do not exceed $6,000.

Eligible artists must:

a) be over 30 years of age.

b) currently reside in Texas and have lived there for the past three years.

c) be a practicing professional.

Two letters of recommendation must be submitted along with each of the above grant applications. The deadline for submission is March 3, 2017.

