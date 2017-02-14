15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
Home > News > Artists: The Dallas Museum of Art Wants to Give You Money

Artists: The Dallas Museum of Art Wants to Give You Money

/
14 Feb 2017
/
/
0 Comments
Ken Little, Buck
Ken Little, Buck

This may not be the best way to use your money (Image: Ken Little)

The Dallas Museum of Art is now accepting applications for three different awards that will dole out more than $10,000 to artists living in working in Texas and the southwestern U.S. The criteria for all three awards differs slightly:

The Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund
Generally, awards do not exceed $1,500.
Eligible artists must:
a) be between 15 and 25 years of age.
b) currently reside in the southwestern part of the United States (Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, or Colorado) and have lived there for the past three years.

The Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund
Generally, awards do not exceed $3,500.
Eligible artists must:
a) be under 30 years of age.
b) currently reside in Texas and have lived there for the past three years.

The Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant
Generally, awards do not exceed $6,000.
Eligible artists must:
a) be over 30 years of age.
b) currently reside in Texas and have lived there for the past three years.
c) be a practicing professional.

Two letters of recommendation must be submitted along with each of the above grant applications. The deadline for submission is March 3, 2017.

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
, , , , ,
You may also like
Top Five Feb 2 image
Top Five: February 2, 2017
Sam Gilliam Painting is Among DMA’s First Acquisitions Under New Director
Top 5 venues pic
The Top Five Venues in the Glasstire Top Five
DMA Appoints a New Contemporary Curator
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'