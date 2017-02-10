LOVE LOVE LOVE in S.A. Museums!

The San Antonio Magazine lists tons of stuff to do to celebrate Valentine’s Day, including an “Art Party: The Art of Love” tonight (February 10) at the San Antonio Museum of Art from 6-8pm: tours, live music, and a cash bar.

For old-fashioned romantics, the Briscoe Western Art Museum has set up letter writing stations complete with calligraphy pens and vintage typewriters so visitors can pen their own love letter. If the recipient works or lives downtown, volunteers from SATX Social Ride will deliver the letters by bike on Feb. 14. If they’re located somewhere else, the Briscoe will mail it for free with their own Pony Express stamp.

Extra love points for writing in cursive!

