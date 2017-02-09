Top Five: February 9, 2017

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on giving your eyes a rest with some good painting, a retrospective of a deserving artist, and making a trip up into the Panhandle.

1. Celebrating 20 Years of Art

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center For The Arts (Lubbock)

February 3 – March 25

A group exhibition celebrating LHUCA’s 20th Anniversary. The show features over 100 artists. To see participating artists, go here.

2.1. Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz: El Mero Chile / The Full Monty & Nueva York – San Antonio

Fl!ght Gallery (San Antonio)

February 2 – March 3

Read our profile on Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz here.

Two shows of early works by Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz. El Mero Chile / The Full Monty showcases paintings of male subjects Rodríguez-Díaz created in New York from 1983 to 1992, and Nueva York – San Antonio is a show of recently discovered paintings by the artist.

2.2. Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz: A Retrospective, 1982-2014

Centro de Artes (San Antonio)

February 9 – June 11

Opening February 9, 6-9PM

An exhibition featuring nearly sixty works spanning the breadth of Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz’s career.

3. Liz Rodda: Heat Loss

Women & Their Work (Austin)

January 21 – March 2

Read our review here.

An exhibition of video works by Austin-based artist Liz Rodda. The pieces in the show source clips from YouTube and introduce voice-overs that attempt to “reframe the images presented on screen.”

4. Bruce Conner: An Assemblage of Films

Aurora Picture Show (Houston)

February 11, 7-9PM

February 12, 3:30-5PM

Read Christina Rees’ recent piece about Bruce Conner here.

A two-day program of films by Bruce Conner. Many of Conner’s films use spliced-together B-movies and newsreels to create cultural critiques. This program is in conjunction with the Menil Collection’s exhibition Holy Barbarians: Beat Culture on the West Coast.

5. Ross Bleckner: Find a peaceful place where you can make plans for the future.

Dallas Contemporary

January 14 – March 12

An exhibition of works by Ross Bleckner. The show is curated by Peter Doroshenko.

