Ringleader of the Texas Cartoon Killings Sentenced to 30 Years

The ringleader behind the 2015 armed assault on the Garland, Texas exhibition of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad that left two attackers dead was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime probation on Wednesday (February 8), reported the Arizona Republic. Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem provided the guns that Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi used to open fire outside the exhibition. Kareem kept his head down as the judge read his sentence. “I had nothing to do with this crime,” he said.

The event, initiated by Pamela Geller, executive director of the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI), [also known as Stop Islamization of America (SIOA)] said at the time, “I will not abridge my freedoms so as not to offend savages.”

