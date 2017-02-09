Project Row Houses Launches Fellowship Program with UH McGovern College of the Arts

Project Row Houses (PRH) in Houston and the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts (CotA) are teaming up to launch a pilot fellowship program that (via PRH) “…builds upon the practice, research and implementation of socially-engaged art projects and the impact these projects have in transforming communities.”

PRH and CotA will invite artists and other creatives to the Third Ward “to work alongside urban planners, educators and policy makers. They will engage in creative collaborations that involve the Third Ward community and address issues important to them.” This of course is PRH’s bailiwick and has been for more than two decades. Texas philanthropist Suzanne Deal Booth is funding the program with a $100,000 gift.

The inaugural class of fellows will be introduced to the public on Thursday, February 16 at the Historic Eldorado Ballroom Boardroom, Houston, from 6-8 p.m.

For more info, please go here.

also by Glasstire