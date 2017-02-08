Bad Art Comes to Beaumont

The Beaumont Enterprise reports that McFaddin-Ward Visitors Center will host a free lecture by Louise Reilly Sacco on Thursday evening, February 9, at 6:30pm.

Sacco is the “Permanent Acting Interim Executive Director” at the Boston area Museum of Bad Art (MOBA), billed as “the world’s only museum dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition and celebration of bad art in all its forms.” MOBA’s slogan is “Art Too Bad to be Ignored.”

This is a lecture not to be missed!

also by Paula Newton