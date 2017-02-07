Lynda Benglis and Jenni Sorkin on a Panel Talk This Sat. at the Nasher

15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
07 Feb 2017
Phyllida Barlow, 2015 at the Nasher

This Saturday, February 11 at 11 a.m., the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas will host a panel discussion featuring some familiar international art-world names: artist Lynda Benglis; Connie Butler, curator at the Hammer Museum; Elizabeth Sackler of the Arthur M. Sackler Foundation; and Jenni Sorkin, a professor of art history, UC Santa Barbara. The talk is part of the museum’s 360 Speaker Series and is titled Off the Pedestal: Women Artists in Art Museums.

Via the Nasher: “This panel will bring together distinguished and knowledgeable curators, activists and scholars in a discussion exploring the historical lack of representation of women artists in museum collections, especially in the field of sculpture. In a conversation intended to bring broader public awareness to this issue, panelists discuss the variety of factors that contribute to the underrepresentation of women’s works and how museums and collectors might develop more equitable and diverse collections.”

This talk is open to the public, free with museum admission, and free for museum members. Again, the date is Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. For more info, please go here.

 

 

 

 

 

