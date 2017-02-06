Oh No. More Hate Graffiti at Rice U.

It was only a few weeks ago that Glasstire reported that both a mural and a memorial on Houston’s Rice University campus had been vandalized with pro-Trump graffiti.

Apparently it’s happened again. The vandalism occurred on Friday night, according to the university, reports the Times of Israel. This time, a swastika was written in bright chalk (instead of spray paint) across the school’s iconic William Marsh Rice statue, so it was quickly removed and few, if any, photographs of the vandalism exist. WTRK.com reports that the vandalism also included unidentified “words” according to a Rice statement sent to CNN. But most other sources report that the “word” was “TRUMP.”

Of course, the terse comment could mean, “Trump is a Nazi,” but most likely expresses a more hateful, “Yea Trump! Yea Nazis!” Let’s hope that Rice students begin to counteract these hateful acts as many citizens throughout the country and the world are doing, as in the example below.

also by Paula Newton