New Commission Program for Artists Affected by Trump

Now that the arts are being threatened with defunding, artists, arts organizations and publications are responding to our sociopolitical climate in myriad ways. MoMA reinstalled its permanent collection galleries to feature works by artists from the nations included in Trump’s seven-country travel ban; Hyperallergic has analyzed Donald Trump’s signature; and Christo cancelled his and Jeanne-Claude’s ambitious Over the River project in Colorado, because it would be held on federal land and therefore benefit the current administration.

Now, the New York-based publication Art F City has announced that it will allocate $4,000 of its commissions budget to creatives that have been affected by the new Trump administration. There is no hard and fast rule for artists, writers, and curators wishing to draw on this money—the publication has said that interested contributors are welcome to submit image-based essays, reviews of exhibitions or art fairs, and personal narratives about how their life and practice has been impacted by the past few weeks. Instructions on how to submit (via Art F City) below:

Please send all commission pitches to submissions@artfcity.com, with the subject heading “Fuck Donald Trump”. Pitches should include an explanation of how you have been affected and what you would like to produce for AFC. Pitches should reflect the urgency of the times and your situation. Our first month’s submission deadline will be Wednesday February 15th.

