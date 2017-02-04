15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
Fusebox Festival Announces 2017 Lineup

04 Feb 2017
Narcissister at Fusebox Festival, Austin. Photo: Bill McCullough
Austin’s annual Fusebox Festival has announced the lineup for its 13th iteration this April. Just like the 2016 festival, this year’s Fusebox will feature art exhibitions, theatrical performances, and dance. Also returning are daily waffle chats with different artists from the festival.

Set to run from April 12-16 in Austin, the 2017 festival will feature performances and events by John MoletressBug DavidsonJisun Kim, IRL, and Hillerbrand+Magsamen, among many others. And as has been the case since Fusebox’s tenth anniversary, this year’s festival will be free! You can reserve your tickets starting on February 16.

To see the full lineup, go here.

Fusebox is also now accepting applications from local artists for 2018. Submit your work here.

