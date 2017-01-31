UT Artist Selected to Tattoo Senior Citizens in Germany

Michael Smith, studio art professor at The University of Texas at Austin has been selected for the fifth edition of the world-renowned Skulptur Projekte Münster (Münster Sculpture Projects) that takes place in Germany only once every 10 years, reports artnet.

The five major projects that will comprise next year’s exhibition (June 10-October 1) include historical reconstructions, singing paintings, human search engines, the opportunity to walk on water, and tattoos for senior citizens. Chicago-born Smith will set up a fully operational tattoo studio where the 65+ crowd can choose from a selection of tattoos designed by current and past Sculpture Projects artists. Smith and invited artist friends will also submit designs. The tattoo parlor will be run by professional tattoo artists based in Münster.

