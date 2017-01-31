Fort Worth Modern Announces Spring Speaker Schedule

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth has announced its speaker schedule for the upcoming spring season for its acclaimed Tuesday Evenings at the Modern series. Curated by the Modern’s Curator of Education, Terri Thornton, the series is one of the best ongoing museum programs in the state, and brings in national and international (and often a few Texan) “artists, architects, historians, and critics” for lectures and presentations that are free and open to the public, each Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. (and for this season it runs February 28 through April 25). Some of the lectures coincide with the museum’s exhibitions.
Here’s the Spring 2017 lineup, via the Modern:
Annette Lawrence, artist and Professor of Studio Art at the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design
While the lectures are free, the museum recommends showing up early enough to pick up the required ticket to enter the 250-seat auditorium (especially for big-name guest speakers, which this season would include Tuttle and Storr), though “a live broadcast of the presentations is shown in Café Modern for any additional guests,” and the “museum galleries remain open until 7 pm on Tuesdays during the series (general admission applies).” For more info, go here.
also by Glasstire
- Trump's Muslim Ban is Unnerving Artists & Institutions - January 30th, 2017
- Marfa Myths Announces 2017 Lineup - January 29th, 2017
- Save the Date: OFF ROAD Featuring Catherine Opie & Eileen Myles - January 28th, 2017
- Scott Gilbert’s True Artist Tales Part 3 - January 27th, 2017
- Top Five: January 26, 2017 with Jamie Panzer - January 26th, 2017