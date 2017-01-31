Fort Worth Modern Announces Spring Speaker Schedule

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth has announced its speaker schedule for the upcoming spring season for its acclaimed Tuesday Evenings at the Modern series. Curated by the Modern’s Curator of Education, Terri Thornton, the series is one of the best ongoing museum programs in the state, and brings in national and international (and often a few Texan) “artists, architects, historians, and critics” for lectures and presentations that are free and open to the public, each Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. (and for this season it runs February 28 through April 25). Some of the lectures coincide with the museum’s exhibitions.

Here’s the Spring 2017 lineup, via the Modern:

February 28

Adam Lerner, Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver and Chief Animator in the Department of Fabrications

March 7

Alhena Katsof, graduate faculty at Bard Center for Curatorial Studies, curator, and writer based in New York

March 21

Rhea Anastas, art historian, critic, curator, Associate Professor in the Department of Art, University of California, Irvine, and founding member of the experimental artist-run gallery Orchard

March 28

Noah Simblist, curator, writer, artist, and Chair and Associate Professor of Art at SMU Meadows School of the Arts

April 4

Richard Tuttle, post-minimalist artist based in New York City, Abiquiú, New Mexico, and Mount Desert, Maine

April 18

Robert Storr, curator, writer, critic, painter, former dean of the Yale University School of Art, and soon-to-be officer of France’s Order of Arts and Letters

April 25

Annette Lawrence, artist and Professor of Studio Art at the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design

While the lectures are free, the museum recommends showing up early enough to pick up the required ticket to enter the 250-seat auditorium (especially for big-name guest speakers, which this season would include Tuttle and Storr), though “a live broadcast of the presentations is shown in Café Modern for any additional guests,” and the “museum galleries remain open until 7 pm on Tuesdays during the series (general admission applies).” For more info, go here.

