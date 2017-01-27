15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
Scott Gilbert's True Artist Tales Part 3

27 Jan 2017
The Houston artist Scott Gilbert created the comic strip True Artist Tales for the Public News, and later the Houston Press, from 1988 to 2003. As selection of his original drawings is on view at the Galveston Artist Residency through February 4, 2017, in an exhibit curated by the writer Robert Boyd.

In honor of the occasion, we are publishing Gilbert’s noir series about the alleged theft of a Julian Schnabel painting from Blaffer Gallery by the legendary curator Walter Hopps.

In the finale of Part Three, Gilbert’s alter ego, private detective Nick Duchamp (“a chip off the old urinal”), solves the case, only to be double-crossed by the nefarious art hustler Walter Hopps. See if you can spot Houston artists and Jackie Harris and The Art Guys; Menil curator Neil Printz; Blaffer Gallery director Marti Mayo; and the Menil Collection!

Previously in this series: Part 1 + Part 2

Scott-Gilbert-17

Scott-Gilbert-18

Scott-Gilbert-19

Scott-Gilbert-20

Scott-Gilbert-21

Scott-Gilbert-22

Scott-Gilbert-23

