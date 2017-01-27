Dallas ISD Art Teacher Suspended After Squirt Gun Assassination

A Dallas ISD teacher has been placed on administrative leave for posting a video on social media that shows her shooting a water gun at an image of President Donald Trump while yelling, “Die, die!” reports The Dallas Morning News.

Payal Modi, an art teacher at Adamson High School, lost it while watching the presidential inauguration, as is suggested by the original video caption, posted by BizPac Review: “Watching the #inauguration in my classroom like…. #no #stop #denial #squirtgun #hypocrisy #powerless #saveusall #teachthembetter #atleastitsfriday.”

It seems the video was shot inside the classroom and the laughter in the background may mean that students were watching. DISD’s comments were vague:

“Today, we were made aware of a social media posting being circulated involving a teacher at W. H. Adamson High School. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation. This is a personnel matter and, as such, we cannot comment.”

