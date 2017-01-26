15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
UNT Breaks Ground on Art Building

26 Jan 2017
Image: Corgan / Machado-Silvetti

Earlier this week, the University of North Texas (UNT) held a groundbreaking ceremony of the new building for the College of Visual Arts and Design (CVAD), reports the Dallas Business Journal. Construction for the $70 million project is set to finish in the fall of 2018. The new building and the existing Art Building will be connected, giving the CVAD a total of about 228,000 square feet, which will include a multi-purpose courtyard, a rooftop dye garden, a new gallery with study space, and a total of 181 classrooms and teaching areas. Dallas-based Corgan is leading the design in association with Boston-based Machado-Silvetti.

It is the hope that the new state-of-the art facilities will help with international recruitment and create a sense of community within the college, currently spread out across a number of spaces.

