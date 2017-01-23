Ann Hamilton Comes to Texas to Calm Us Down

Social change can begin with a gesture that communicates at a distance greater than the reach of our voice or the touch of our hand. Perhaps the hand this project offers is one of acknowledgement and possibility. -Ann Hamilton

Ann Hamilton deals with history, politics, intimacy, and human interaction through graceful, sensory, minimalist, and (usually) large-scale installations. She even got a “Genius Grant” for it.

Just in time to counter the national onslaught of narcissistic personality contests and the circus of the media, Hamilton comes to Austin to present O N E E V E R Y O N E, a public art project commissioned by Landmarks for the UT Dell Medical School. She’s presented this project before (here, here, and here), but in this iteration, she welcomed all who had either provided or received care and invited participants to hold an object they considered emblematic of caregiving or comfort. Hamilton photographed more than five hundred members of the Austin community.

To mark the opening of the installation, Hamilton will be in Austin for several events. There will be a conversation with Ann Hamilton at the LBJ auditorium on Thursday evening, a Q&A with Hamilton at the Art building on Friday evening, and a book signing at the Dell Medical School on Saturday afternoon.

Everything is going to be okay. We know how to take good care of each other.

