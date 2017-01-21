Today, January 21: a Concert in Houston & Butt Prints in San Antonio

In addition to a number of openings, talks, and receptions around the state happening this weekend (check out our event listings), there are two performances tonight—one in Houston and one in San Antonio.

You may recognize the Houston performance from this week’s Top Five: at 7PM, artist and musician Terry Allen will perform in the newly reopened Heights Theatre. The show will feature the Lubbock-born musician playing a solo set of his debut album Juarez before being joined by a full band to perform his highly acclaimed album Lubbock on Everything. Prior to his performance, from 3-5PM, Allen will be doing a short solo set and signing records at Heights Vinyl. For tickets and more information, go here.

In San Antonio: This evening at 9PM Sala Diaz is hosting vocalist, filmmaker, actress, curator and performance artist Kembra Pfahler. Pfahler will be doing a performance featuring live body painting and will create butt prints that will be passed out to the audience. This very much echoes the spirit of Annie Sprinkle’s Tit Prints (link warning: NSFW). In any case, as Sala Diaz rightfully points out, this performance will be a “perfect pill for your day-after/post-protest march/existential hangover.”

