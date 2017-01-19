UH College of the Arts Will Change Its Name After $20M Gift

The University of Houston (UH) College of the Arts, formed at the beginning of this school year, is the recipient of a $20 million gift from the John P. McGovern Foundation, reports UH News. The new college will be renamed the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts. This will be the first college at the university named after a former student and also the first named after a woman.
Mrs. McGovern, who studied art and design at UH, cites her first teacher, artist Don Snell, as having a big influence on her art studies and hopes that the gift will help to influence future students, stating, “I would like the McGovern College of the Arts to be known for its commitment to excellence in the teaching, nurturing and support of all of its students, with the hope that those same students will use their talents to give back to the College and the City of Houston.”
