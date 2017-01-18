Amy Poehler Buys Film Rights to Houston HS Teacher’s Book

Amy Poehler and Brooke Posch’s Paper Kite Productions has acquired the movie rights to the upcoming Jennifer Mathieu young adult novel “Moxie,” reports Variety. Mathieu, who lives in Houston and teaches English at Bellaire High School, was pretty excited when she received the call from Paper Kite and it was Amy Poehler on the line.

“I won’t lie—I cried,” Mathieu told the Houston Chronicle. “Not on the phone—I kept it together—but I cried after the phone call. She is such an idol of mine.” Poehler, she said, is “to me, a model of what it means to be a strong, smart creative woman who stands up for other women.”

“Moxie” is about a Texas teen who, inspired by stories of her mom’s Riot Grrrl youth back in the ’90s, starts producing a zine and sparks a feminist revolution at her school. The novel will be published September 19, 2017.

also by Paula Newton