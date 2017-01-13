Mixed Responses to Call for Artist Trump Protests

President-elect Donald Trump is not only having a difficult time getting performers to show up at his inauguration, it seems that visual artists are having an equally icky response.
Writer Joyce Carol Oates recently tweeted:
A bunch of artists and others jumped on the twitter train, pro and con, although it seems she might be in the minority on this subject.
also by Paula Newton
- Party! Come Congratulate the Idea Fund Grantees - January 12th, 2017
- Phillip Johnson and "Kitty Porn" - January 10th, 2017
- Houston Curator Receives Warhol Foundation Grant - January 9th, 2017
- Farewell to Austin’s Farewell Books - January 6th, 2017
- Dan Phillips Does it Again with a Boot! - January 5th, 2017