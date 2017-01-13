15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
Home > News > Mixed Responses to Call for Artist Trump Protests

Mixed Responses to Call for Artist Trump Protests

/
13 Jan 2017
/
/
0 Comments
Joyce Carol Oates. Credit Thos Robinson/Getty Images via NYTimes

Joyce Carol Oates. Credit Thos Robinson/Getty Images via NYTimes

President-elect Donald Trump is not only having a difficult time getting performers to show up at his inauguration, it seems that visual artists are having an equally icky response.

Writer Joyce Carol Oates recently tweeted:

OatesA bunch of artists and others jumped on the twitter train, pro and con, although it seems she might be in the minority on this subject.

also by Paula Newton
Print Friendly
,
You may also like
Marcel Dzama and the Love of all things Golden
Artists to Ivanka: Take My Work Down!
Sly Stallone Ends NEA Chairman Rumor
Top Five Dec 8
Top Five: December 8, 2016
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'