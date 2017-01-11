2017 Texas Medal of Arts Honorees Announced

Today the Texas Cultural Trust announced its 2017 honorees for the biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards. The award ceremonies will take place February 21-22 “for the first time ever at Texas Performing Arts at the University of Texas at Austin.”

The announcement was made at a luncheon at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio. This is the ninth biennial year for the awards. Via the Texas Cultural Trust: “The Texas Medal of Arts Awards is the Texas Cultural Trust’s signature event and the state’s most prestigious arts gala, honoring amazing Texans who have made powerful contributions to the arts here at home and around the world. This event celebrates the state’s legendary artists, entertainers, and arts patrons with a series of events, including a Stars of Texas Brunch at the Governor’s Mansion, a star-studded awards show with special musical performances, and a gala dinner.”

These are the 2017 honorees:

Corporate Patron: John Paul & Eloise DeJoria, Paul Mitchell/Patrón Tequila, Austin

Multimedia: Kris Kristofferson, Brownsville

Television: Jaclyn Smith, Houston

Individual Arts Patron: Lynn Wyatt, Houston

Dance: Lauren Anderson, Houston

Music: Yolanda Adams, Houston

Arts Education: Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dallas

Film: Janine Turner, Euless

Theatre: Renée Elise Goldsberry, Houston

Foundation Patron: The Tobin Endowment, San Antonio

Visual Art: Leo Villareal, El Paso

Architecture: Frank Welch, Dallas

Literary: John Phillip Santos, San Antonio

Journalism: Scott Pelley, San Antonio

Lifetime Achievement: Kenny Rogers, Houston

So far the Trust has given 99 medals to 105 notable Texans. Past honorees include Jamie Foxx, Eva Longoria, ZZ Top, Willie Nelson, Dan Rather, Robert Rodriguez, Lake Flato Architects, the Nasher Foundation, Robert Rauschenberg, Clint Black and Lyle Lovett. For more info, go here.

