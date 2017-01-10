Phillip Johnson and “Kitty Porn”

A chapel in Dallas was vandalized last week in what the church believes was a response to comments made by its senior pastor, Reverend Dr. Neil G Cazares-Thomas, on a local conservative radio talk show, reports Hyperallergic.

The campus of the Cathedral of Hope—which includes architect Phillip Johnson’s Interfaith Peace Chapel—was spray-painted with graffiti early on January 5, and included the words “kitty porn” in addition to a person’s name, a cell phone number, and the name of a make of car.

Authorities don’t know why all that information was included (nor why “kitty porn,” probably intended to reference “kiddy porn,” was added).

The church’s Facebook page states, “As a nation and as a world we must call on all people of faith to reclaim the moral center and distance ourselves from acts of violence and hatred.”

