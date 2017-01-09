15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
San Antonio Artist Mari Hernandez Receives Joan Mitchell Grant

09 Jan 2017
The Signing 2016 Digital Photograph ​24
The Signing 2016 Digital Photograph 24" x 36"

Mari Hernandez, The Signing, 2016. Digital Photograph, 24″ x 36″

A few days ago we reported that Austin artist and UT Austin Associate Professor of Art Beili Liu had been awarded a Joan Mitchell Foundation grant in the Foundation’s latest round of national gifts (she won one of the 25 grants of $25,000 for Painters & Sculptors).

It turns out San Antonio artist Mari Hernandez also received a Mitchell grant, this under the 2016 Emerging Artist Grant Pilot Program. Hernandez was among ten national recipients of this award, which “will provide each artist with an unrestricted grant of $12,000 each and professional support.”

Hernandez is a founder of the artist collective Más Rudas and a graduate of The University of Texas at San Antonio. Her work most recently appeared in the acclaimed exhibition SATX/MX: Un Viaje Lleno de Cultura (A Journey Rich with Culture) at Centro de Artes in San Antonio. You can read about that here.

 

 

