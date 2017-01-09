Houston Curator Receives Warhol Foundation Grant

Texas women are getting some prestigious grants! (See yesterday’s news post.)

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced that Aurora Picture Show Curator Mary Magsamen has received a $30,000 Curatorial Fellowship for travel and research. On her Facebook page, Magsamen writes, “I will be researching artists focusing on Feminist vulnerability in film, video and expanded media for Aurora Picture Show. I am looking forward to learning, seeing and experiencing powerful voices!”

Magsamen, who also collaborates on video and installation work with her husband as Hillerbrand+Magsamen, will travel to several international film festivals and conduct studio visits in New York City. Inspired by Brené Brown’s TEDx talk on “The Power of Vulnerability,” she plans to put together and host an interdisciplinary festival on this topic in Houston in 2018. The festival at Aurora will feature video screenings, a commissioned video installation, a live cinema performance, and a round-table discussion with artists, art historians, sociologists, and feminist theorists.

Congratulations Mary!

also by Paula Newton