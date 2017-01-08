We are the Air Conditioner!

Frank Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia pretends to be an art collector, Ongo Gablogian, and falls in love with the Gallery’s air conditioner: “We’re the air conditioners! I mean look at us – we’re just walking around on the planet… breathing… conditioning the air.” He called bullshit on the “other” works of art.
also by Glasstire
- Find the music you might have missed - January 8th, 2017
- Austin Artist Receives Joan Mitchell Foundation Grant - January 8th, 2017
- City of Austin Announces First Artist-in-Residence Program - January 7th, 2017
- These Google Homes are in Love with Each Other - January 6th, 2017
- Cowboy Ropes Calf from Hood of Police Car - January 5th, 2017