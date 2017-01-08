Find the music you might have missed

In December, big data visualization programmer Diego Garcia-Olano (who also created our 15th Anniversary infographics) worked with Chicago-based music journalist Rob Mitchum to create a graphic tool for comparing best-of-2016 lists of albums.

The chart shows which albums appeared in multiple lists, color-coded by genre, but also has cool features that allow you to find “rare” or “sleeper” albums (which appeared on few lists, or few lists but always near the top, respectively). Hover over a publication on the X-axis to see their full list.

Links to listen on Youtube are provided. Check it out.

