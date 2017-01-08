Find the music you might have missed

In December, big data visualization programmer Diego Garcia-Olano (who also created our 15th Anniversary infographics) worked with Chicago-based music journalist Rob Mitchum to create a graphic tool for comparing best-of-2016 lists of albums.
The chart shows which albums appeared in multiple lists, color-coded by genre, but also has cool features that allow you to find “rare” or “sleeper” albums (which appeared on few lists, or few lists but always near the top, respectively). Hover over a publication on the X-axis to see their full list.
Links to listen on Youtube are provided. Check it out.
also by Glasstire
- Austin Artist Receives Joan Mitchell Foundation Grant - January 8th, 2017
- City of Austin Announces First Artist-in-Residence Program - January 7th, 2017
- These Google Homes are in Love with Each Other - January 6th, 2017
- Cowboy Ropes Calf from Hood of Police Car - January 5th, 2017
- Congrats Robert Hodge, Christie Blizard, and Heyd Fontenot!: Artpace Announces Its 2017 Artist-in-Residence Schedule - January 5th, 2017