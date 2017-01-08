15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
Austin Artist Receives Joan Mitchell Foundation Grant

08 Jan 2017
Congratulations to UT Austin Associate Professor of Art Beili Liu, who has been awarded the prestigious Joan Mitchell Foundation grant. Established in 1993, the grant aims to recognize artists “creating work of exceptional quality” and includes a $25,000 prize.

Liu has shown in many galleries and museums across Texas, including the Grace Museum, the Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Women and Their Work Gallery, and Blue Star Contemporary. She frequently uses commonplace materials to create site-specific installations.

 

