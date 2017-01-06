These Google Homes are in Love with Each Other

15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
06 Jan 2017
twitch screenshot

Right now, someone is live streaming two Google Homes talking to each other. As of this posting, the two devices are saying their vows and are getting married. How sweet. Watch it below. Learn more about it here and here.

 

Watch live video from seebotschat on www.twitch.tv

