These Google Homes are in Love with Each Other

Right now, someone is live streaming two Google Homes talking to each other. As of this posting, the two devices are saying their vows and are getting married. How sweet. Watch it below. Learn more about it here and here.
Watch live video from seebotschat on www.twitch.tv
also by Glasstire
- Cowboy Ropes Calf from Hood of Police Car - January 5th, 2017
- Congrats Robert Hodge, Christie Blizard, and Heyd Fontenot!: Artpace Announces Its 2017 Artist-in-Residence Schedule - January 5th, 2017
- Spring Preview 2017 - January 5th, 2017
- Amon Carter receives $20 Million from Walton Family Foundation - January 3rd, 2017
- Bexar County Artists: Apply to Go to Berlin - January 2nd, 2017