Dan Phillips Does it Again with a Boot!

05 Jan 2017
phillips_boothouseGlasstire has followed the ever-goofy (his word is “whimsy”) artist/furniture maker/sculptor/architect Dan Phillips for quite a while (here, here, here, and many other postings), most recently on his involvement with Houston’s Smither Park.

He’s at it again big time, although it has really only covered by Seattlepi.com. With the help of a donor, Phillips has created a house in the shape of a cowboy boot in his hometown of Huntsville, Texas. You can now rent the boot house for $1,200 per month. To view complete photos, go here.

There was an old woman who lived in a shoe.
She had so many children, she didn’t know what to do;
She gave them some broth without any bread;
Then whipped them all soundly and put them to bed.

