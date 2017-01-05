Cowboy Ropes Calf from Hood of Police Car

David Bevill came to the rescue when a calf got lost on Highway 79 in Paris, TN. With no horses at the ready, he grabbed his rope and jumped on the hood of Sheriff Monte Belew’s police car. With exact precision, David lassoed the calf on the first try: “It was probably the best loop I’ve ever thrown in my life!”

There certainly is an art to throwing a lasso – watch a quick how-to below. You never know when you’ll find a rogue cow driving through Texas…

