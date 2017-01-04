Houston Man “Flabbergasted” That His Rodin Sculpture is Worth a Lot

When Houstonian James Kenner took his Rodin sculpture up to Fort Worth for a taping of PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, he was hoping to hear that it was worth a few thousand dollars, reports the Dallas Observer. Perhaps Kenner does not know much about Auguste Rodin, since he expressed concern about mispronouncing the artist’s name on television. But when the appraiser gave some history on Rodin and told him that it could be worth between $400,000 and $500,000 if authenticated, Kenner was shocked.

The sculpture has been recently authenticated and the family plans to sell it at auction. To watch Kenner’s reaction on Antiques Roadshow, which includes a number of “wow”s, “I’m flabbergasted,” and ends with “I suddenly want a beer,” go here.

also by Paula Newton