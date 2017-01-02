Bexar County Artists: Apply to Go to Berlin

If you are an artist who lives and works in Bexar County and has ever had a desire to escape to Berlin, Blue Star Contemporary has the program for you.

Now in its fifth year, Blue Star’s Berlin Residency program is seeking applicants for a three-month long residency in partnership with Künstlerhaus Bethanien in Berlin, Germany. The deadline for interested artists is January 31, 2017, so you still have time.

In addition to the opportunity to attend the residency, Blue Star will cover the artist’s program fees, along with studio and living space. A total of four residencies will be offered over the 2017-2018 season and applicants need to be available to accept any spot offered to them:

July 15 – October 8, 2017

October 15, 2017 – January 8, 2018

January 15, 2018 – April 8, 2018

April 15, 2018 – July 8, 2018

Past residents include Jesse Amado, Joey Fauerso, Leigh Anne Lester, and Vincent Valdez, among others. To apply, please go here.

