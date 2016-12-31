Performance Art You Can Do on New Year’s Eve

Today marks the 41st anniversary of Fluxus artist Ken Friedman’s performance work In One Year and Out the Other. The score for the piece is below:

On New Year’s Eve, make a telephone call from one time zone to another to conduct a conversation between people located in different years.

The work was first performed on NYE in 1975 when Friedman, located in Springfield, Ohio, called forward from 1975 to Dick Higgins, Nam June Paik, Peter Frank, Christo and Jeanne-Claude in 1976 New York. Then, after midnight, he called back from 1976 to Tom Garver, Natasha Nicholson, and Abraham Friedman in 1975 in California.

Nowadays, with texting, email, and social media, there are a number of variations on Friedman’s piece. And, subsequently, there are a number of people who participate without knowing that they are doing so. So call a loved one tonight and tell them they are doing performance art!

also by Glasstire