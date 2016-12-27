15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
HCP Announces 2017 Fellowship Winners

27 Dec 2016
Jan Rattia, Bravo, 2012, from the series Tease, courtesy of the artist

The Houston Center for Photography (HCP) has announced the winners of its 2017 Fellowships, juried by Andy Adams of FlakFoto. Each winner will receive a $3,000 honorarium, a solo exhibition at HCP’s galleries, and a feature in spot magazine.

Jan Rattia, winner of the Carol Crow Memorial Fellowship, has produced his series of work Tease by traveling around the U.S. to photograph members of a singularly and largely misunderstood fraternity: male strippers. Frank Hamrick, winner of the HCP Fellowship, created a series of tintypes, entitled Harder than Writing a Good Haiku, of select moments from stories with a hint of an open narrative. Rattia and Hamrick will exhibit their work at HCP May 12-July 2, 2017.

Also on view will be HCP Fellowship Honorable Mentions Jenia Fridlyand and Rashed Haq.

Congratulations to all!

