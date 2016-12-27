HCP Announces 2017 Fellowship Winners

The Houston Center for Photography (HCP) has announced the winners of its 2017 Fellowships, juried by Andy Adams of FlakFoto. Each winner will receive a $3,000 honorarium, a solo exhibition at HCP’s galleries, and a feature in spot magazine.

Jan Rattia, winner of the Carol Crow Memorial Fellowship, has produced his series of work Tease by traveling around the U.S. to photograph members of a singularly and largely misunderstood fraternity: male strippers. Frank Hamrick, winner of the HCP Fellowship, created a series of tintypes, entitled Harder than Writing a Good Haiku, of select moments from stories with a hint of an open narrative. Rattia and Hamrick will exhibit their work at HCP May 12-July 2, 2017.

Also on view will be HCP Fellowship Honorable Mentions Jenia Fridlyand and Rashed Haq.

Congratulations to all!

also by Paula Newton