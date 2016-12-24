Jeff Gibbons’ ‘Clown Ambulance’ at Conduit Gallery

Gibbons’ work has been known to make people cry, and I’m feeling that as I write; but I think it’s in a very, very, good way.

The exhibition also includes a 20-minute compilation of videos that, taken together, seemed profound and work wonderfully with the rest of the show.

If you haven’t already seen it, go, before it and the year close.

At Conduit Gallery in Dallas through Dec. 31. Images courtesy the artist and Conduit Gallery.