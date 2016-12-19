15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
Home > Drive By > This and That: Duchamp and Serrano

This and That: Duchamp and Serrano

/
19 Dec 2016
/
/
0 Comments

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Bathroom Humor

 

duchamp_fountaine

Marcel Duchamp, Fountain, 1917, photo by Alfred Stieglitz. (Marsen Hartley painting in background)

 

piss_christ_by_serrano_andres_1987

Andres Serrano, Immersion (Piss Christ), 1987, Cibachrome print

 

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

 

also by Rainey Knudson
Print Friendly
, , , , ,
You may also like
The scream
This and That: Kader Attia
This and That: Lynda Benglis & Rosie the Riveter
This and That: Emily Peacock / Dennis Oppenheim
All of Our Guns, Part 1
About Post Author

Rainey Knudson is the founder and publisher of Glasstire. After working on a print magazine about Texas art, Knudson launched Glasstire in 2001 as one of the earliest web-only arts journals in the country. She has spoken or written about arts journalism at Emory University, the USC Annenberg School, the National Endowment for the Arts, and other places. She has a degree in literature from Rice University and an MBA in entrepreneurship from the University of Texas at Austin. She lives in Houston.

Leave a Reply

Glasstire Classifieds

Funding generously provided by:
'