Houston paints the town red in preparation for hosting the 2017 Super Bowl. Houston First just unveiled Wings over Water, a kinetic sculpture by Joe O’Connell and Creative Machines, which will welcome visitors on the plaza of the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.
