Houston Paints the Town Red

19 Dec 2016
Wings over Water

Houston paints the town red in preparation for hosting the 2017 Super Bowl. Houston First just unveiled Wings over Water, a kinetic sculpture by Joe O’Connell and Creative Machines, which will welcome visitors on the plaza of the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

 

