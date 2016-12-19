15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
Home > News > At Last! Amon Carter Gets its Bellows Painting

At Last! Amon Carter Gets its Bellows Painting

/
19 Dec 2016
/
/
0 Comments
George Bellows (1882-1925); The Fisherman; 1917; Oil on canvas; Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas; 2016.9

George Bellows (1882-1925), The Fisherman; 1917. Oil on canvas.

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth has finally landed a Moby-Dick of acquisitions: it has added a George Bellows painting to its collection.

The Amon Carter had already collected a number of notable lithographs by Bellows, who helped reignite the form, but the museum recently purchased its first Bellows painting, titled The Fisherman, from 1917, in a private transaction. Bellows, most known for his city scenes, was also captivated by the ocean and began painting seascapes in earnest in 1911, though these were usually scenes of the east coast. The Fisherman is one of his rare west coast paintings, undertaken when Bellows was visiting the California coast (and teaching in San Francisco); he painted it en plein air in Big Sur.

Via the Amon Carter: “In this bold, dramatic painting Bellows used his signature exuberant brushstrokes and thick oil paint along with a palette of brilliant hues to depict the raw power of the ocean,” says Shirley Reece-Hughes, curator of paintings and sculpture. “The subject of the lone fisherman trying to harness nature suggests the ethos of the physical and ideological manhood of Bellows’ generation that stemmed from President Theodore Roosevelt’s belief in the ‘strenuous life.’ ”

The Fisherman will be installed this week at the Amon Carter alongside the lithograph of the Bellows 1909 boxing masterwork Stag at Sharkey’s. For more info, go here.  

 

 

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
, ,
You may also like
Bearing Witness: ‘Border Cantos’ at the Amon Carter
VIDEO: Norman Lewis’ Procession
Amon Carter Throws a Big Public Party on its New “Porch”
DFW Museums Join Smithsonian to Create American Art Database
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'