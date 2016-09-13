Here’s What We Believe is (Finally) the Exhibitor List For the Texas Contemporary Art Fair

Though no official press release has gone out yet (still), the Texas Contemporary Art Fair in Houston, which opens in 15 days, has now added to its website a ‘Galleries’ section at the top, and on that list are 43 exhibitors, including ten Houston spaces (both for- and non-profit; most all familiar stalwarts of this fair). Last year there were 59 exhibitors in total.
A good smattering of New York, London, and Mexico galleries make an appearance this year as well (and this year continues the Fair’s partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs at The Mexican Consulate in Houston). This is the fair’s sixth year, and once again it will be at the George R. Brown Convention Center, from September 29 through October 2.
This quietly appearing exhibitor information follows the press announcement only last week by the competing Houston Art Fair of its own… tight little list of exhibitors.
For more info on the Texas Contemporary Art Fair, go here. And here’s the Fair’s exhibitor list thus far:
- ACA Galleries, New York
- Alida Anderson Art Projects, Washington DC
- Art Palace, Houston
- Artspace111, Fort Worth
- ArtStar, New York
- AUREUS CONTEMPORARY, Providence
- Barbara Davis Gallery, Houston
- CAMH, Houston
- Cardoza Fine Art, Houston
- Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco
- Cindy Lisica Gallery, Houston
- David Shelton Gallery, Houston
- Duane Reed Gallery, St. Louis
- FIFI projects, Mexico City / San Pedro / Miami
- Frederieke Taylor Gallery, New York
- Galeria Enrique Guerrero, Mexico City
- Galerie Nicolas Robert, Montréal
- Gallery Poulsen, Copenhagen
- Henrique Faria Fine Art, Buenos Aires / New York
- Inman Gallery, Houston
- John Martin Gallery, London
- JONATHAN FERRARA GALLERY, New Orleans
- josé garcía ,mx Mexico City
- Joseph Gross Gallery, New York
- La Colombe d’Or Gallery Houston
- Laura Rathe Fine Art, Houston
- Lulu, Mexico City
- Maddox Gallery, London
- Michele Mariaud Gallery, New York
- Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami
- Moody Gallery, Houston
- Morton Fine Art Washington, DC
- Muriel Guépin Gallery, New York
- Nil Gallery, Paris
- Other Criteria, New York
- Parallel Oaxaca, Oaxaca
- Páramo, Guadalajara
- Spinello Projects, Miami
- SPONDER GALLERY, Miami
- Tally Beck Contemporary, New York
- Walker Waugh, Brooklyn
- ZIEHERSMITH, New York
- ZK Gallery, San Francisco
Alida Anderson Art Project, Washington DC, was once again a huge success at Texas Contemporary. We look forward to seeing you all next year.
Maddox Gallery was proud to take part in the TX Contemporary Art Fair, with fantastic works on view by artists; Bran Symondson, Bradly Theodore, Massimo Agostinelli, Retna & Finn Stone. Thank you and see you next year!