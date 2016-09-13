Here’s What We Believe is (Finally) the Exhibitor List For the Texas Contemporary Art Fair

Though no official press release has gone out yet (still), the Texas Contemporary Art Fair in Houston, which opens in 15 days, has now added to its website a ‘Galleries’ section at the top, and on that list are 43 exhibitors, including ten Houston spaces (both for- and non-profit; most all familiar stalwarts of this fair). Last year there were 59 exhibitors in total.

A good smattering of New York, London, and Mexico galleries make an appearance this year as well (and this year continues the Fair’s partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs at The Mexican Consulate in Houston). This is the fair’s sixth year, and once again it will be at the George R. Brown Convention Center, from September 29 through October 2.

This quietly appearing exhibitor information follows the press announcement only last week by the competing Houston Art Fair of its own… tight little list of exhibitors.

For more info on the Texas Contemporary Art Fair, go here. And here’s the Fair’s exhibitor list thus far:

ACA Galleries, New York

Alida Anderson Art Projects, Washington DC

Art Palace, Houston

Artspace111, Fort Worth

ArtStar, New York

AUREUS CONTEMPORARY, Providence

Barbara Davis Gallery, Houston

CAMH, Houston

Cardoza Fine Art, Houston

Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco

Cindy Lisica Gallery, Houston

David Shelton Gallery, Houston

Duane Reed Gallery, St. Louis

FIFI projects, Mexico City / San Pedro / Miami

Frederieke Taylor Gallery, New York

Galeria Enrique Guerrero, Mexico City

Galerie Nicolas Robert, Montréal

Gallery Poulsen, Copenhagen

Henrique Faria Fine Art, Buenos Aires / New York

Inman Gallery, Houston

John Martin Gallery, London

JONATHAN FERRARA GALLERY, New Orleans

josé garcía ,mx Mexico City

Joseph Gross Gallery, New York

La Colombe d’Or Gallery Houston

Laura Rathe Fine Art, Houston

Lulu, Mexico City

Maddox Gallery, London

Michele Mariaud Gallery, New York

Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami

Moody Gallery, Houston

Morton Fine Art Washington, DC

Muriel Guépin Gallery, New York

Nil Gallery, Paris

Other Criteria, New York

Parallel Oaxaca, Oaxaca

Páramo, Guadalajara

Spinello Projects, Miami

SPONDER GALLERY, Miami

Tally Beck Contemporary, New York

Walker Waugh, Brooklyn

ZIEHERSMITH, New York

ZK Gallery, San Francisco

