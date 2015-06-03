Bring CatCon to TX!

If you happen to be in Los Angeles this weekend, you are SO lucky because CatConLa takes place this Saturday and Sunday. CatCon is exactly what it sounds like: cat merch, cat adoptions, cat-inspired poetry, lectures, symposia, and tons and tons of cat art. And probably a few scary people in giant cat costumes.

I would like to now nominate galleryHOMELAND’s Paul Middendorf to organize a CatConTX! Get on it, Paul!

