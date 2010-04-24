David McManaway 1927-2010

Seminal Texas funky junk artist David McManaway, died April 23, at age 82 at his East Dallas home. Best known for wall reliefs he called Jomo Boards, McManaway juxtaposed found objects such as plastic toys, stuffed animals, insects, bones, dime store jewels and other miscellanea in stream-of-conscious fashion. McManaway moved to Dallas in 1959 and abandoned painting in favor of assemblage art. McManaway is survived by his wife, Norma.

also by Bill Davenport